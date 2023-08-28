BRICS finance ministers to meet in October — South African finance minister

PRETORIA, August 28. /TASS/. A meeting of the BRICS finance ministers on expanding the use of national currencies in trade settlements will take place in October on the sidelines of the annual IMF and World Bank meeting to be held in Morocco, but the issue of creating a common currency for the BRICS group will not be on the agenda, South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in an interview with the Daily Maverick newspaper.

"I think most of the hullabaloo about the BRICS currency is a debate which is misplaced. This is something that we’re not discussing at all. So, for now, it’s too early to even venture into that debate," the finance minister said.

"The ministers of finance are preoccupied with different things than common currency. We are not likely to find each other easier on the common currency question," Godongwana added.

BRICS leaders tasked the finance ministers of their respective countries to consider the issue of creating a common payment system. Their conclusions are to be reviewed at the next BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.