Emirati company seeks license to produce SSJ 100 jets — newspaper

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. MarkAB Capital, an investment vehicle based in the United Arab Emirates, may buy a stake held by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in the Italian SuperJet International (SJI, a joint venture of UAC and Leonardo) so that it can produce SSJ 100 jets, the Kommersant daily reports, citing a source close to SJI.

The transfer of the license and "the entire technical documentation for the aircraft" is one of conditions for MarkAB Capital buying UAC’s stake in SJI. This share is currently seized, but SJI is attempting to persuade Italian authorities to lift the seizure, Kommersant’s source in Brussels said.

The press service for SJI refrained from comments before the official relaunch of the joint venture. The company "is endeavoring to secure its future by bringing new shareholders on board," the press service said. "We are working proactively on the plan to relaunch the company, which will be possible only after meeting certain conditions and obtaining requisite authorizations from Italian and Russian authorities," SJI said.