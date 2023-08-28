Fortum posts 1.8-fold rise in IFRS net profit for 1H

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Fortum boosted net profit under in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 1.8-fold in 1H 2023 to 9.083 bln rubles ($95 mln), the company reported.

Revenue from sales rose by 16% to 46.6 bln rubles ($490 mln).

Operating profit increased by 18.5% to 13.619 bln rubles, profit before taxation amounted to 10.967 bln rubles compared with 6.616 bln rubles in the previous year (1.6-fold growth).

Last week, Fortum’s shareholders took a decision to rename the company into Forward Energy.

The company has seven thermal power plants in Russia’s Ural region and Western Siberia with a total power generation capacity of 4.7 gigawatts (GW) and a heat production capacity of 7.6 GW. Together with its joint venture partners, the Fortum Russia division has a portfolio of 3.4 GW of wind and solar plants. Currently 98.23% of Fortum shares owned by the Finnish group Fortum are held by Russia’s Federal Agency for State Property Management under temporary management.