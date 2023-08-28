Whoosh may pay $11.95 mln in interim dividends for 2023

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Kicksharing service Whoosh can allocate 1.14 bln rubles ($11.95 mln) for the payment of interim dividends for 2023, according to the company’s financial director Alexander Sinyavsky.

"In accordance with our dividend policy, the minimum target level of dividends, based on financial results for the past period, is around 1.14 bln rubles," he said, adding that the Board of Directors will decide on the recommended amount of dividends in October.

The company presented its financial results for the first half of 2023 earlier on Monday. Thus, its revenue for the first half of 2023 under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 62% year-on-year and reached 4.4 bln rubles ($45.96 mln). Net profit in the first half of the year increased by 3.4-fold and amounted to 1.3 bln rubles ($13.58 mln). EBITDA increased by 45% to 2 bln rubles ($20.89 mln). Net debt at the end of the first half of 2023 amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($48.05 mln).

Whoosh is a Russian kicksharing service that currently operates in 45 cities of Russia, the company's fleet is 85,000 electric scooters.