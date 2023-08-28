Around 1 mln tons of coal mined in Donetsk People's Republic since early 2023

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2023, Donetsk People's Republic state-owned coal companies have extracted around 1 mln metric tons of coal, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have already mined approximately 1 mln tons. Within the next 5-6 years, we intend to upgrade, enhance working conditions, and raise wages. It would be incredibly difficult to accomplish this with only state resources, so we are now working with investors. We will be able to create all of the necessary conditions for the coal industry's development," Pushilin stated.

According to the DPR Ministry of Coal and Energy, coal mining at state-owned companies is planned for 3.3 mln metric tons of coal in 2023. The ministry's coal mining enterprises produced 2.9 mln metric tons in 2022. The DPR currently has five state unitary enterprises in operation, including 17 mines.

Previously, Pushilin estimated that by 2030, the republic's coal production is expected to increase from 3 mln metric tons to 12 mln metric tons.