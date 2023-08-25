Share of foreign investments in federal loan bonds falls to 7.9% in July — regulator

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russian federal loan bonds (OFZ) decreased to 7.9% as of August 1, 2023, according to the data of the Bank of Russia.

As of July 1, 2023, this indicator was at 8.8%. As of June 1, 2023, the share of non-residents in OFZs was 9.1%.

As of August 1, 2023, the nominal volume of OFZ owned by non-residents amounted to 1.556 trillion rubles ($16.3 bln), with a total market volume of 19.67 trillion rubles ($207 bln), according to the regulator.