Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index rose by 0.4% to 3,150.03 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.3% to 1,046.62 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:15 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 0.48% at 3,152.32 points, while the RTS was up by 0.45% at 1,048.23 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.12% at 94.75 rubles, the euro was down by 0.4% at 102.24 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.06% at 12.98 rubles as of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time.