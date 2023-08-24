BRICS aggregate GDP to total 37% of global with new members accepted — Brazilian president

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The aggregate GDP of BRICS countries with new member states accepted will total 37% of global GDP, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told a press conference following the 15th BRICS summit.

"Now GDP of BRICS will rise to 37% of global GDP in terms of purchasing power parity, while the population of the integration itself will account for 46% of global population," he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier that the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would become full members of BRICS with membership to take effect from January 1, 2024.