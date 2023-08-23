Declaration of BRICS summit to contain provision on national currencies — sherpa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 23. /TASS/. The final declaration of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit will contain a provision on the use of national currencies in mutual transactions, South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal told TASS on Wednesday.

"There was an extensive discussion by leaders last night on the use of national currencies. So we'll await the declaration that will be released tomorrow. There's a pronouncement in the declaration on the decision taken around national currencies," he said.

The diplomat went on to say that the issue of using national currencies in mutual settlements was "a focus item" on the summit’s agenda.

"When the declaration is released tomorrow, it will give more details on what's been decided," he added.

The BRICS summit is being held in South Africa on August 22-24.