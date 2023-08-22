Russia boosting supplies of fuel, food, fertilizers to Global South — Putin

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is consistently boosting shipments of fuel, food and fertilizers to Global South countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants of the BRICS Business forum.

"Russia favors building more close interaction within BRICS on the issue of reliable and uninterrupted provision of energy and food resources to global markets. We consistently boost supplies of fuel, agriculture products and fertilizers to Global South countries," he said.

"We are making an important contribution to strengthening the global food and energy security, to tackling relevant humanitarian problems, to fighting with hunger and poverty in countries in need," Putin added.

Those issues were discussed in detail at the Russia-Africa summit that took place not long ago, he noted. "In particular, last year agriculture trade between Russia and African countries rose by 10% to $6.7 bln, and by another record 60% in January-June of this year," the Russian president said, adding that Moscow "is and will remain a reliable supplier of food to the African continent."