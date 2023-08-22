Budgetary situation in Russia carries no risks to macroeconomic stability — Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The current budgetary situation in Russia is generally stable, by the end of this year the federal budget can have a surplus of about 2% of GDP, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

"The current budgetary situation is generally stable and carries no risks for macroeconomic stability," the head of state said. He pointed out that in the second quarter the federal budget deficit decreased by almost eight times compared to the first quarter and amounted to 264 billion rubles ($2.8 bln). "In July, the budget balance is 458 billion rubles ($4.9 bln) better than a year ago," Putin added.

"It is expected that in July-September the budget will have a surplus. In general, over the year, the excess of spending over income will be at the planned level of about 2% of GDP," the president stressed.

"We need to use all capacities of the state, to ensure maximum impact from all agencies and levels of government. Much depends on their partnership with society and business to solve national development problems," Putin concluded.