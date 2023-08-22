Base return level for ruble deposits to be 8.756% in September — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The base return level for ruble-denominated demand deposits and bank account agreements in September 2023 is estimated to be 8.756% per annum, compared to 8.512% in August, the Central Bank said.

The base return level will be 8.17% for ruble deposits for the term up to 90 days, 8.078% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 9.635% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 10.392% for deposits for the term over one year.

The base rate for dollar deposits will be 1.862% for demand deposits, 0.341% for the term up to 90 days, 2.03% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 0.01% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 0.393% for deposits for the term over one year.

As regards the euro, the base rate will be 0.01% for demand deposits, 0.015% for the term up to 90 days, 0.609% for deposits from 91 to 180 days, 0.01% for deposits having the term from 181 days to one year, and 1.773% for deposits for the term over one year, the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia calculates the base return level of deposits for banks paying an extra rate or a higher extra rate of insurance contributions to the deposit compulsory insurance fund.