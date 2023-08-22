Fuel supplies by rail to southern regions not depending on passenger traffic growth

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The rise in passenger transportation does not influence fuel deliveries to southern Russian regions by rail, the press service of Russian Railways told TASS.

"Fuel supplies by rail to southern regions do not depend on the increase in passenger transportation volumes. Loading plans were agreed with shippers in advance," the company said.

Russian Railways also accepts all domestic fuel carriage nominations on a priority basis, while petroleum products are delivered to retail sites in regions where refineries are located by road and not by rail.

The operator is communicating on an ongoing basis with oil companies and is ready to offer options to increase performance of fuel deliveries in RUssia, the railway holding told TASS earlier. Railtank cars experience long downtime in the southern destination, waiting for discharge by consignees. This complicates the situation on stations and restrains transportation growth.