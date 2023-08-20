Germany’s top finance official proposes $5.45 bln annual military aid for Ukraine

BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner proposed that lawmakers of the country’s parliament should support an initiative of yielding annually five billion euros (over $5.45 billion) in military aid to Ukraine using the national budget.

Lindner said that Germany has already provided Ukraine with the help worth 22 billion euros (almost $24 billion).

"For the next years in view, I have proposed that Bundestag officials in charge of the budget planning should set aside the sum of five billion euros annually as military support for Ukraine," Lindner said speaking during one of the open public sessions of the German government.

A week ago, the DPA news agency reported that Lindner arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit to hold political talks with the Ukrainian leadership.

The DPA news agency added that Berlin and Kiev’s other creditors said in July 2022 that they would give Ukraine an extension to repay its debts. This March, they extended the debt holiday for Kiev until 2027.