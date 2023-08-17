Finance ministry suggests exempting two types of fertilizers from unified export duty

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has exempted two types of mineral fertilizers (diammonium hydrogen phosphate and ammonium dihydrogen phosphate) from the draft decree on introducing a unified export duty on fertilizers, according to a revised draft document posted on the portal of legal acts.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry suggested setting a unified export duty on all types of fertilizers at the rate of 8% from September 1, 2023 until the end of 2024. One of Russia’s largest producers of fertilizers PhosAgro said earlier that the parameters of the export duty under discussion did not take into account net cost and profitability of products, which differs drastically for various types of fertilizers.

A source in the sector explained to TASS that in the Finance Ministry’s revised bill two types of water-soluble fertilizers are exempted from the duty due to their high net cost. The proposal was brought to the Industry and Trade Ministry by the largest producer of such fertilizers, Diamond Fertilizers, the source noted, adding that the discussion of the bill is still underway and it is planned to be completed on August 22.

Russia introduced export duty of 23.5% on mineral fertilizers starting January 1 until the end of this year in case the fertilizer price is above $450 per ton. Supplies below this price are exempt from the duty. The Finance Ministry noted earlier that it was ready to consider an opportunity of changing parameters for the duty calculation according to results of the first quarter of this year.