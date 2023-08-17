Putin to discuss development of public transport with State Council

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the launch ceremony of the third Moscow Central Diameter railway and hold a meeting of the State Council board, which will discuss the issue of development of public transport in Russia Thursday.

According to the Kremlin press office, the Diameter launch ceremony will also be attended by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. The event will take place within the "New transport wireframe year" expo; Putin and Sobyanin are also expected to examine the plans of development of the Moscow region transport infrastructure.

During the State council meeting, Putin will receive reports from Russian Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, Chairman of the State Council Commission on Transport, Head of Buryatia Alexey Tsydenov, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin and Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt.