Design works on Belarusian-Russian aircraft to end by yearend — Belarusian envoy

YAROSLAVL, August 16. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow will start addressing the issues related to production of the Belarusian-Russian aircraft in detail after completion of design works expected by the end of the year, Minsk’s ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoy said on Wednesday.

"Regarding the civil aircraft that will be produced in the Republic of Belarus, design works have only started by now, and it is early to speak about the model, financing volumes," he said, adding that "the design works will be finalized by the end of the year, after which details will be developed."

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2023 exhibition in Yekaterinburg in early July that the commercial exploitation of the Russian-Belarusian jet would start in 2028, with certification planned to be completed in 2027.