Kazakhstan’s exports to Russia up to $4.93 bln in 1H 2023 — statistics

ASTANA, August 16. /TASS/. Export of goods from Kazakhstan to Russia in the first half of this year increased by more than $1.3 billion compared to the same period last year. This was reported in the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

In January-June, the exports amounted to $4.93 billion having increased from $3.57 billion in January-June 2022.

In the reporting period, imports of goods from Kazakhstan to Russia decreased to $7.78 billion from $8.68 billion in January-June 2022.

"In January-June 2023, the trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union amounted to $13.84 bln, which is 4.1% more in nominal terms compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of 2023, exports of goods amounted to $5.43 bln (up 36.8% year-on-year), imports - $8.413 bln (down 9.9% year-on-year)," the press service explained.

The bureau noted that in the total volume of foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries, Russia accounted for 91.9%, Kyrgyzstan - for 4.6%, Belarus - for 3.3% and Armenia - for 0.2%.