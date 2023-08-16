Match Group, Twitch facing fines for refusal to localize data

MOSCOW, August 16./TASS/. The Justice of the Peace Court of Moscow registered administrative protocols in respect of Match Group and Twitch due to the repeated violations of laws on keeping of personal data of Russian citizens on the territory of Russia, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court received administrative protocols in respect of Match Group LLC and Twitch Interactive, Inc. Dates of court sessions for them have not yet been fixed," a court spokesperson said.

Match Group and Twitch are charged with repeated violation of the requirement to localize data of Russian users on the territory of Russia. They face administrative fines from six to eighteen million rubles ($62,700-$188,000) each. Both companies were already slapped with fines earlier due to violation of the localization law.