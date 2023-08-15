Wikimedia fined for refusing to delete false information on Russia’s operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A Moscow magistrate court fined Wikipedia’s owner - the Wikimedia Foundation - for refusing to delete false information about Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, TASS reports from the courtroom.

"The court found the Wikimedia Foundation guilty of committing an administrative offense under Article 13.41.2 of the Russian Administrative Code (refusal to delete information or an Internet page by the website owner in case Russian laws provide for the responsibility to delete such information) and imposed a sentence in the form of the administrative fine of two mln rubles ($20,400)," the judge said.

This has become the thirteenth fine for the Wikimedia Foundation in Russia.