Volume of Internet traffic in Russia rises 11-fold to about 124 exabytes over past decade

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. In 2022, the volume of Internet traffic in Russia increased more than 11-fold compared to 2012, according to draft strategy for the growth of the communications industry until 2035.

According to the report, the traffic volume was 11.1 exabytes in 2012 and 123.7 exabytes in 2022. Over the past ten years, traffic has increased more than 11-fold, with an average annual growth rate of 27%.

An exabyte is a unit of computer data storage, a collection of around 1 quintillion bytes.