Court fines Reddit first time for refusing to delete information banned in Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The magistrate court in Moscow has levied a fine against the Reddit platform in the amount of 2 mln rubles ($20,416) for refusing to remove information banned in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To find the Reddit Inc. guilty under part 2 article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information or a webpage in case the obligation to delete such information, such a webpage, is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation - TASS) and impose a penalty on this entity in the form of a fine in the amount of 2,000,000 rubles," the judge said.

According to the court files, the protocol against Reddit was drawn up in connection with the posted information about the AUE (the international extremist movement "Prisoner criminal unity) banned in the Russian Federation and unreliable information about the special military operation in Ukraine.

Reddit is a website that contains user-generated content, including photos, videos, links, and text messages, as well as discussions of this content on the system.