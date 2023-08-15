Shvabe presents border monitoring system at Army-2023 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. The Shvabe holding presented a system for detection and recognition of objects at the Army-2023 Forum, CEO of the company Vadim Kalyugin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Forum.

"An optical-electronic system for protection of stretched borders from Astron design bureau was presented. It is capable of detecting, recognizing and identifying various objects - motor vehicles, drones, individuals and other targets, and at any time of the day," the chief executive said.

The system can be used on a standalone basis or integrated with security systems of installations territories, water areas and airspace, the holding’s press service said. "The system is capable of handling tasks of ultra-long-range monitoring and will be suitable therefore for perimeter and state borders security," Kalyugin added.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program, discussing the development of the Russian Armed Forces and defense industry, as well as defense cooperation with other countries. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.