Kazakhstan may revise oil production forecast due to power supply problems

ASTANA, August 14. /TASS/. The forecast of oil production in Kazakhstan in 2023 can be revised in view power supply interruptions with oil producers in the Mangistau Region, the press service of the Energy Ministry said.

"In view of failures at power supply sources we note the drop in oil production in the Mangistau Region to date, which will affect in its turn the oil production forecast until the year-end," the press service said. The forecast of oil production for 2023 subject to indicators for seven months of this year stands at 99.4% of the target or 90.5 mln metric tons.

Kazakhstan produced 84.2 mln metric tons of oil as of 2022 year-end.