Ruble strengthens as Bank of Russia’s extraordinary meeting on key rate announced

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The ruble is strengthening against the main world currencies in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell below 99 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate was below 108 rubles, according to the data of the stock exchange.

Earlier, the Bank of Russia announced that it would hold an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors at the key rate on August 15.

As of 05:22 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar rate went up 0.41% to 99.84 rubles, the euro rate edged up 0.02% to 108.8 rubles. Meanwhile, the yuan rate fell by 0.26% to 13.66 rubles.

By 05:44 p.m. Moscow time, the dollar fell by 0.71% to around 98.73 rubles, while the euro fell by 1.08% to 107.6 rubles. The yuan rate dropped by 1.29% to 13.519 rubles.

Prior to that, during today's trading, the dollar and euro rates exceeded 101 rubles. and 111 rubles. respectively, for the first time since March 2022.