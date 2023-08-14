Russian consolidated budget deficit stands at $24.1 bln in H1 2023 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The consolidated budget deficit amounted to 2.46 trillion rubles ($24.1 bln) in January - June 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

Revenues of the consolidated budget plunged by 934 bln rubles ($9.2) bln in the reporting period to 25.38 trillion rubles ($249.6 bln). Expenses of the Russian budget surged by 4.35 trillion rubles ($42.8 bln) in the first half of 2023 to 27.8 trillion rubles ($273.4 bln).

According to the Finance Ministry, oil and gas revenues of the consolidated budget plummeted by 2.99 trillion rubles ($29.4 bln) to 3.38 trillion rubles ($33.3 bln) during first six months of this year. Non-oil and gas revenues gained 2.1 trillion rubles ($20.7 bln) to 22 trillion rubles ($216.5 bln).