MOEX Index surpasses 3,200 points first since Feb. 21, 2022

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The MOEX Index surpassed 3,200 points during Monday trading for the first time since February 21, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 10:02 a.m. Moscow time the MOEX Index was up by 1.44% at 3,200.82 points, whereas as of 10:20 a.m. the MOEX Index was up by 1.68% at 3,208.66 points while the RTS was up by 0.28% at 1,003.7 points.

As trading opened the MOEX Index rose by 0.98% to 3,186.47 points, while the RTS Index slipped by 0.05% to 1,000.37 points.

As of 10:20 a.m. the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.32% at 100.75 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 1.42% at 110.32 rubles, while the yuan was up by 1.23% at 13.863 rubles.