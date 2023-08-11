Russian stock indices mixed on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with mixed dynamics, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.21% to 3,155.51 points. The RTS Index tumbled by 1.65% to 1,000.89 points. The dollar moved up by 1.97% and climbed to 99.43 rubles. The euro gained 1.22% to 108.78 rubles. The yuan had an uptick by 0.23% to 13.69 rubles.

"Overall, our market remained with the growth vector during five trading days, relying on ruble weakness, relative stability of oil prices and individual positive corporate news," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

The external market background was under pressure again this Friday. "Investors remain concerned of the monetary factor and statistical markers worsening. US producers prices (PPI) gained 0.3% in July against the prior month. This is the maximal increase of the metric since January of this year. At the same time, the positive report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) backed oil prices," the analyst added.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to reach 3,055-3,195 points on Monday. According to Freedom Finance Global, the Index will be within 3,100-3,200 points.