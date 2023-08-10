Freight turnover of Russian seaports up 9.3% YOY in 7M 2023 — regulator

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The freight turnover of Russian seaports rose 9.3% year on year to 526.8 mln metric tons in January - July 2023, the press service of the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport said.

"The freight turnover of Russian seaports moved up by 9.3% year on year over seven months of this year against the like period of the last year and totaled 526.8 mln metric tons," the Agency said.

Dry cargo throughput totaled 263.9 mln metric tons (+16.8% annually). Bulk goods throughput totaled 262.9 mln metric tons (+2.6%).

Freight turnover gained 2.2% year on year to 57.7 mln metric tons in ports of the Arctic Basin, including 17.8 mln metric tons of dry cargo (+14.6% annually) and 39.9 mln metric tons of bulk liquid cargo (down 2.6%).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin had the 3.8% increase in the freight turnover to 149 mln metric tons. Dry cargo throughput stood at 66.2 mln metric tons (plus 17%). Bulk cargo throughput edged down by 5.1% to 82.8 mln metric tons.

Freight turnover gained 18.4% year on year to 174.9 mln metric tons in ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, with transshipment of dry cargo adding 29.5% annually to 83.4 mln metric tons and bulk goods - up 9.9% to 91.5 mln metric tons.

Seaports of the Far Eastern Basin were reported to have throughput of 140.9 mln metric tons, up 7.4% year to date (up 6.5% annually to 93.9 mln metric tons for dry goods and up 9.2% to 473 mln metric tons for bulk cargo).

Freight turnover added 40.8% year-on-year to 4.3 mln metric tons in seaports of the Caspian Basin in the reporting period.