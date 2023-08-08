Egypt signs contract for purchasing 235,000 tons of Russian wheat

CAIRO, August 8. /TASS/. Egypt has signed a contract to purchase 235,000 tons of wheat from Russia, Egypt’s ministry of supply and internal trade said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the contract for purchasing Russian wheat was signed in conformity with international practices. Under the contract, 175,000 tons of wheat from Russia will be delivered to Egyptian ports in a period from September 15 through 30 and the second batch of 60,000 tons will be supplied from October 1 through 15.

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko said in June that Moscow and Cairo had elaborated a system of Russian wheat supplies to Egypt regardless of the Western sanctions. According to the Russian diplomat, whereas in previous years Egypt used to buy some six million tons of Russian wheat a year, or about a half of what it purchased on foreign markets, this year, this figure "may exceed eight million tons.".