Direct channel between Russian, US banks closed on August 2 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The direct channel between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US-based JP Morgan bank was closed on August 2, official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on a statement from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Black Sea Initiative.

"There is nothing to be said so far about any positive shifts - even the direct channel established between the Russian Agricultural Bank and the US’ JP Morgan bank, which Western capitals and the UN tried to present as a working alternative to SWIFT, was closed on August 2," the Russian diplomat said.