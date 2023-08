MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The euro exceeded 105 rubles on the Moscow exchange for the first time since March 25, 2022.

As of 16:16 Moscow time, the euro grew by 1.73% to 105.02 rubles.

By 16:25 Moscow time, the euro reached 105.19 rubles (+1.89%), the dollar rose by 0.57% to 95.53 rubles, and the yuan grew by 1.19% to 13.27 rubles.