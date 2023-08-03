Fires in Turkey did not make Russian tourists cancel tours — expert

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Forest fires in Turkey did not lead to the cancellation of tours or a decrease in sales - the situation did not influence Russian tourists, Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Executive Director Maya Lomidze told TASS.

"This had no impact on Russian tourists," she said, adding, "There was no decline in sales, cancellations or returns as a result of the fires." According to the expert, forest fires occur every year in Turkey and generally do not affect tourist destinations.

Since the beginning of July, forest fires have been reported in a number of districts in Turkey. Most of the fires have been brought under control or extinguished.