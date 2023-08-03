Tourists from Vietnam to obtain Russian visa based on hotel booking — cabinet of ministers

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Vietnam became the 20th country whose citizens can receive a tourist visa to Russia for up to six months based on a hotel booking.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on the matter, according to the press service of the cabinet of ministers. "The decision will facilitate the activation of bilateral economic ties and tourist exchanges," its statement said.

The list of countries whose citizens may obtain Russian visas based on their hotel reservation was approved by the government in February. It includes Bahrain, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Iran, Cambodia, China, North Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and the Philippines.