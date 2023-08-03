Year-long Arctic expedition due to begin in mid-August after 40-years pause

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. An Arctic expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences, unique in past 40 years, will begin in mid-August and will continue for one year, the Clean Arctic project's press service said.

"In mid-August will begin a unique scientific high-latitude expedition, dubbed Clean Arctic - Vostok 77," the press service said. "This country did not have expeditions of the kind in past 40 years." "The expedition will continue exactly for one year. It will study conditions of tundras, perennially frozen grounds, will update maps of the USSR's industrial heritage and of modern transport infrastructures, will survey microplastics in the northern water bodies and future carbon polygons, etc.," the press service added

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic-class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov, and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012, are the project’s authors. Over the project's two years, more than 5,000 volunteers have prepared for further processing more than 50,000 tons of waste. The cleaned area now is almost 235 hectares. The project has featured volunteers from Russia's all regions, as well as from abroad: from Benin, Egypt, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, and Bolivia.