RusHydro working on fifteen projects in Africa — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. RusHydro is considering fifteen projects in eleven African nations, Deputy CEO of the Russian energy company Sergey Machekhin told TASS in an interview.

"We have fifteen projects in eleven African countries under consideration. We are proactively working in Egypt with counterparts from Rosatom, where we are designing the waterworks segment and structures for the El Dabaa nuclear power plant. We are well remembered and known in Sudan; we are ready to talk to them on the upgrade of their facilities," Machekhin said.

RusHydro is the most close to concluding agreements with Algeria and Ethiopia, the executive said. "If looking at the nearest possible contracts, these would most probably be with Algeria and Ethiopia," Machekhin noted.