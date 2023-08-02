Brazil's President calls for abandonment of dollar in international trade

BRAZIL, August 2. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for the abandonment of the dollar in international trade and creation of alternatives to the American currency, including for settlements between the BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

"Everyone knows that I am in favor of creating our own currency for trade between our countries. Why should we use the dollar in trade with Argentina or China, when it is possible to do this in our currencies? Why countries in which almost half of humanity lives cannot discuss it among themselves?" he said at a meeting with foreign media.