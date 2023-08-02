Russia sees prospects for field development in Africa — Economy Minister

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Cooperation with African countries on field development, mining, and energy has good prospects thanks to the technologies available to Russia. Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said this at a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

"Africa has the richest resource base. [Our African] colleagues are asking for help to master production technologies. Therefore, our joint projects in Namibia, Tanzania, Burkina Faso for the development of deposits and mining are promising," he said.

Reshetnikov also mentioned the possibility of developing joint projects in the field of power generation. He recalled that half of the population of the continent still does not have access to electricity.

"Therefore, traditional energy based on the combustion of coal and gas will also be in demand. There do not have enough oil refineries. This is all where we have technologies," the minister said.