Rosatom ready to start building reactor building of El Dabaa NPP

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to start pouring concrete to the base of the reactor building of power generating unit No. 4 at the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt, the press service of the Russian nuclear corporation said, citing the opinion of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA) of Egypt.

The Egyptian regulator organized a field inspection of site readiness for the construction start. Inspectors considered design documents required for the construction start and acknowledge their conformity to all regulatory requirements.

The first concrete pouring at power generating unit No. 4 is scheduled for the last quarter of this year.