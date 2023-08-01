Russian stock market mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The MOEX Russia Index edged up by 0.66% to 3,093.64 points. The RTS Index plunged by 0.16% to 1,055.79 points.

The dollar gained 0.7% to 92.3 rubles. The euro added 0.23% to 101.03 rubles. The yuan ticked up by 0.029% to 12.84 rubles.

Russian securities were on the rise, despite sliding commodity prices and the weak external background on the whole. Continuing ruble weakness is among main drivers, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 3,025-3,125 points on August 2. Freedom Finance Global believes the range for the Index will be 3,000-3,150 points.