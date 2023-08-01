AI to support exponential growth of Russian drone market — presidential envoy

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 1. /TASS/. The transition to drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will lead to this market growing in Russia by a factor of four to eight, special envoy of the Russian President for digital development issues Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are at the beginning stages of exponential growth [of the drone market in Russia]. The transition to drones with AI is the precondition for the exponential rise," Peskov said. "The sector will not even double but will grow by four, by eight times every year," the envoy said.

The target Russia is going after at the moment could be above the figure of 100 mln vehicles concurrently in the air, a number the expert community has thrown out, Peskov noted.

"This figure is not actually a very ambitious one. Russia currently has 54 mln registered automobiles. This is not counting sports [vehicles], electric scooters, micromobility devices, and defense vehicles. At the same time, all of them fit into a single dimension. We are targeting <…> [creating airspace for drones] at a height of 500 km. Imagine how many vehicles it will accommodate as the logistics and AI tasks grow in this space," he added.