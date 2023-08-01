Shares of Unipro rise by around 4.5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Shares of Unipro on the Moscow Exchange grew by around 4.5% after the company published IFRS financial statements for the first half of 2023.

Thus, the company's shares grew by 4.45% to 2.23 rubles per share and then slightly fell to 2.2 rubles (+3.9%).

Unipro received 15.5 bln rubles ($168.8 mln) of net profit in the first half of 2023 under IFRS against a loss of 1.9 bln rubles ($20.7 mln) for the same period last year, the company said on earlier Tuesday. Unipro's revenue increased by 13.5% to 58.3 bln rubles ($635.65 mln).