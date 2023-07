MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index crossed the level of 3,000 points for the first time since February 22, 2022, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.42% to 3,000.39 points. The RTS Index lost 0.22% to 1,036.74 points.

The MOEX Russia Index continued growing later and reached 3,001.01 points (+0.44%).