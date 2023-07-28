Russian agriculture exports to Kenya up 11-fold in 2023 — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Exports of Russian agriculture products to Kenya soared 11-fold in the first half of 2023 year-on-year to 609,200 tons, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters at the Russia-Africa summit.

"Egypt, Algeria and Libya are among the main importers of Russian food. Trade with Kenya is expanding. For example, Russian exports to the country climbed 11-fold in January-June of this year in volume terms to 609,200 tons," he said.

Russia plans to continue developing trade with African nations on a whole range of agriculture products in the future, the minister added.

