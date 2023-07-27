Russia to provide experience in non-energy use of peaceful atom to Africa — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Rosatom may share its unique experience in the area of non-energy use of peaceful atom, including in medicine and agriculture, with African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"Rosatom, our leading company in the area of nuclear energy use, is engaged in construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt. Meanwhile, our state corporation may provide its unique experience and one-of-a-kind globally technologies in the area of non-energy use of peaceful atom, for example, in medicine and that same agriculture, to African countries," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is 'For Peace, Security, and Development'.