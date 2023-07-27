Trade in agriculture products between Russia, Africa up 60% year-to-date — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Trade in agriculture products between Russia and Africa rose by 10% last year, and by 60% since the beginning of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum.

"Figures say it all. Last year trade in agriculture products between Russia and African countries gained 10% to $6.7 bln, whereas in January-June of this year it increased by another record 60%," he said.

Russia understands the importance of uninterrupted food supplies to African countries, Putin added.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.