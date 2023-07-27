MOEX index rises by 0.17%, RTS index — by 0.32%

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.17% to 2,975.52 points and the RTS index - by 0.32% to 1,042.07 points on Thursday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 2,979.02 points (+0.29%), the RTS index reached 1,042.81 points (+0.39%).

Later, the MOEX index grew by 0.42% to 2,982.94 points, the RTS dollar index - by 0.49% to 1,043.79 points.

The dollar exchange decreased by 0.15% to 90.02 rubles, the euro was at around 100.03 rubles (+0.09%), and the yuan added 0.14% to 12.6 rubles.