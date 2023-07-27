African states hope trade issue to be prior in St. Petersburg — South Africa’s minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. African countries expect trade issues to be prior at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Foreign Minister of the Republic of South Africa (RSA) Naledi Pandor told TASS on the sidelines of the summit.

"Through the first Africa-Russia summit we agreed to continue to have contact between African countries, the African Union and the Russian Federation, to cement and strengthen relations between the continent and Russia. There are a number of areas of collaboration that we have agreed, particularly in the areas of digital innovation, collaboration in space science, as well as strengthening people-to-people exchange. All of these would be part of subjects that we will discuss during this second summit. We’ve also added much stronger focus on matters of trade," she said.

