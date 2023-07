MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The dollar-to-ruble rate against the ruble fell by 25.5 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and reached 89.9 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday.

There were no transactions on euro at the beginning of trading.

In turn, the yuan-to-ruble rate rose by 1.5 kopecks to 12.597 rubles.