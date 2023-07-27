PhosAgro to increase fertilizer supplies to Africa by 15-20% in 2023

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. PhosAgro plans to increase supplies of fertilizers to Africa by 15-20% this year and to double supplies to more than 1 million tons by 2025, Mikhail Sterkin, Deputy CEO for Sales, Marketing and Logistics of PJSC PhosAgro, told reporters.

In 2022, the company supplied 540,000 tons to the continent, becoming the largest Russian fertilizer supplier to Africa with a 33% share.

"Our deliveries [reached] 540,000 tons. In five years, we have increased our volume by almost 5 times. This year we will have an increase of 15-20%," he said, speaking about exports to Africa. According to the company's presentation, Phosagro's deliveries to Africa in 2025 could grow to 1 million tons.

The company sells ammonium primary phosphate, carbamide, ammonium nitrate, complex fertilizers and feed phosphates to 21 countries in Africa.

"The leaders in deliveries are South Africa, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Mozambique. Naturally, we will definitely develop our deliveries to other African countries," Sterkin said.

According to him, PhosAgro has redirected export deliveries of about 2 million tons of fertilizers due to restrictions and sanctions, including to African and Latin American countries. The company intends to launch simultaneously in Russia and Africa a comprehensive training program for farmers on the use of fertilizers and agricultural practices, he added.